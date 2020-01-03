Man arrested after Birchgrove rugby club assault
- 3 January 2020
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after an assault near a Swansea rugby club left a man critically injured.
South Wales Police said the assault happened just after 22:00 GMT on Thursday near Birchgrove RFC.
A 50-year-old man remains in a critical condition, the force said.
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Gareth Eynon said: "We know the area would have busy at the time of the assault as a band was playing in the local rugby club."