Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened on Thursday evening near Birchgrove RFC

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after an assault near a Swansea rugby club left a man critically injured.

South Wales Police said the assault happened just after 22:00 GMT on Thursday near Birchgrove RFC.

A 50-year-old man remains in a critical condition, the force said.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Gareth Eynon said: "We know the area would have busy at the time of the assault as a band was playing in the local rugby club."