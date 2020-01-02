Image caption Nick Ramsay was elected as an AM for Monmouthshire in 2007

Assembly member Nick Ramsay has been arrested and suspended from the Welsh Conservatives.

It is understood Mr Ramsay, 44, was arrested on Wednesday night following an incident.

The party was informed this morning and Mr Ramsay was suspended from the assembly Conservatives.

Mr Ramsay was elected as an AM for Monmouthshire in 2007, is the shadow finance minister and chairs the Public Accounts Committee.

A Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: "Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group in the National Assembly for Wales following an incident which took place yesterday.

"The suspension will be reviewed following consideration of the matter by external agencies.

"We will not be making any further comments at this time."