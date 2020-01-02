Image caption Residents have been followed into Bolingbroke Heights and the door entry system has been vandalised

A private security firm has been hired to stamp out anti-social behaviour at high-rise flats in Flintshire.

The county council made the move after reports of residents being "tailgated" into Bolingbroke Heights, Flint, and the door entry system being vandalised, council leader Ian Roberts said.

The firm visits the building and patrols garages, and has asked the group to leave the premises.

Mr Roberts did not reveal the cost to the council.

"As a council there was a discussion before Christmas and we felt it's not right that residents were having to put up with this," Mr Roberts said.

He said said there had been no threats of violence and the security firm had been brought in to deal with a "specific issue".

"The vast majority of residents in the flats are shocked by what's going on.

"We will work with the good residents to ensure their quality of life, and we will protect the rights of our tenants to live peacefully," he said.

North Wales Police has been asked to comment.