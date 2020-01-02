Attempted murder arrest after man hit by car in Blaina
- 2 January 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit a pedestrian.
The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after the crash in High Street, Blaina, at 00:35 GMT on Thursday.
His condition is stable, Gwent Police said.
The 25-year-old arrested man, who is from Blaina, is in police custody and a section of the road remains shut to traffic and pedestrians.