Darren Richards, 41, from Wrexham, was taken to hospital, where he later died, after officers were called to Wrexham at about 20:15 GMT.

Police said the nature of the incident was unclear at this stage but a post-mortem examination was expected "in the coming days".

A 37-year-old man, also of Wrexham, has been arrested and remains in custody.

Ch Insp Mark Williams said: "I am seeking anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance between two men in the vicinity of Pont Wen and Whitegate Road to contact us."

He appealed to anyone who may have dashcam footage taken between 19:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.

He said no-one else was being sought in relation to Mr Richard's death.