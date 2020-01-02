Image caption One passenger heard fire alarms going off at Pengam station

Rail services face delays of up to an hour after a fire on a train.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said a heater overheated on a train at Pengam in Caerphilly county at 07:20 GMT and the fire service was called.

It said services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed by up to an hour.

One passenger said people were evacuated from the train, fire alarms went off and a member of staff told her there had been a fire.

TfW tweeted: "Due to an active incident in Pengam, all lines have been blocked. Services running through this station can be cancelled or delayed up to 60mins. Disturbance to be expected until 10:00."