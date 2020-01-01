New Year's Day: Thousands take to seas for swims
Swimmers around Wales braved the mist and chill of New Year's Day to take a bracing plunge into the sea.
Events at Abersoch in Gwynedd, Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire and Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan drew thousands of participants and spectators to the beaches.
In Saundersfoot, organisers said a record 2,048 swimmers took part to raise money for charity.
The west Wales town and Barry were both marking their 36th annual swim.
Saundersfoot Festivities chairman Martyn Williams said: "The village and wider community has done us proud again.
"We could not have conceived 36 years ago we would be here now hosting such a major event."
Further north in Abersoch, swimmers said the water was "freezing" but did not let it stop them taking part.
One swimmer said: "It's just a really good way to start the year. Like a refreshing challenge to get you going."
Another said it was "tradition", while a third admitted it was a "hangover cure".