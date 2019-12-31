Image copyright Google Image caption The Boat House is part of the Tower Hotel

A pub has been banned from opening on New Year's Eve because "events of violence" over the Christmas period.

The Boat House pub, part of the Tower Hotel on Stryd Fawr in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, has been closed for 48 hours by North Wales Police.

The force said it had no confidence in the management's ability to prevent, or respond to, further violence.

The closure is in force until 16:00 GMT on New Year's Day.

A spokeswoman for North Wales Police said an officer had been punched on the side of the head on 21 December after responding to calls relating to a man leaving the pub who become aggressive with members of the public.

The same offender also tried to head butt another officer and violently resisted arrest.

There was also a serious assault outside the pub on 27 December where a drunk customer launched an unprovoked attack on another customer and caused serious facial injuries which needed specialist hospital treatment.

She said there had been numerous other incidents over the past few months, which were all alcohol-related.

Insp Matt Geddes said the violence had resulted in injury to police officers and members of the public.

"This is not a decision taken lightly but is necessary to ensure public safety in the town over the new year period," he added.

"We will be working in partnership with Gwynedd Council moving forward to ensure significant improvement if the premises are to continue trading."