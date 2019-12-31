Image copyright Wales News Live Image caption Thomas Bryan (right) has been remanded in custody by a judge at Mold Crown Court

A 75-year-old man accused of murdering his wife on Christmas Day will stand trial in June.

Thomas Bryan was further remanded in custody after a hearing at Mold Crown Court.

His 74-year-old wife Vivienne died at a bungalow on Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd.

During the eight-minute video-link appearance at the court, Mr Bryan spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

He is expected to enter a plea to a single charge of murder at a hearing on 20 March.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Francis Avenue on Christmas Day

Judge Rhys Rowlands agreed to the provisional trial date at Caernarfon Crown Court.

North Wales police has said in a statement: "The family of Vivienne are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of a loved family member."