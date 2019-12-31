Fairbourne Christmas wife murder accused faces June trial
A 75-year-old man accused of murdering his wife on Christmas Day will stand trial in June.
Thomas Bryan was further remanded in custody after a hearing at Mold Crown Court.
His 74-year-old wife Vivienne died at a bungalow on Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd.
During the eight-minute video-link appearance at the court, Mr Bryan spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.
He is expected to enter a plea to a single charge of murder at a hearing on 20 March.
Judge Rhys Rowlands agreed to the provisional trial date at Caernarfon Crown Court.
North Wales police has said in a statement: "The family of Vivienne are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of a loved family member."