Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Skomer Island is home to about half of the world's population of Manx shearwaters

A charity which manages one of Wales's most exposed islands is looking for "fit and hardy" staff to work there for up to nine months.

The Wildlife Trust is looking to recruit a deputy warden and a visitor officer to work on Skomer Island.

The island, off Pembrokeshire, is home to about half of the world's population of Manx shearwaters and one of the largest puffin colonies in the UK.

Applicants should be able to "work outside in all extremes of weather".

Owned by Natural Resources Wales, Skomer is managed by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The island is home to one of the UK's largest colonies of pufffins

The island's population of Manx shearwaters has grown by 10%, according to census results revealed in May.

And the island's puffin population has almost trebled in 15 years.

The Wildlife Trust says it is looking for an "enthusiastic" deputy warden, and someone "outgoing" and "energetic" to become visitor officer.

People appointed to either role will be expected to live on the island for eight or nine months and will receive a salary of £15,800 per year pro rata.

Accommodation and boat travel to island will be provided to the successful candidates, who will be expected to start work on 27 February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff will be expected to deliver guides walks around the island

Among the assistant wardens' key tasks will be to help recruit volunteers, deliver talks and guided walks to guests and carry out monitoring work.

And the main responsibilities of the visitor officer will include co-ordinating overnight guest stays and helping maintain and clean the hostel and visitor buildings.