Haverfordwest bingo assault leaves woman with broken nose
- 31 December 2019
A woman was left with a broken nose after she was assaulted in a toilet cubicle at a bingo event.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the attack at Flamingo Bingo in Haverfordwest Pavilion, Pembrokeshire, on 21 December.
Police believe a woman attempted to drag two other women out of a cubicle and assaulted them.
Flamingo Bingo said on its Facebook page "violent behaviour will not be tolerated at our events".