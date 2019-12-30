Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The sheep was spotted by a dog walker in Merthyr Tydfil

A sheep that got two of its legs "well and truly stuck" in a bridge's grid was rescued using sunflower oil.

The ewe was spotted by a dog walker off Pontycapel Road in Merthyr Tydfil.

RSPCA inspector Gemma Cooper said she asked the dog walker to fetch some sunflower oil from home when she was unable to free the animal.

The sheep only had superficial wounds to its legs and was "walking well" after its release on Boxing Day, she said.

"After coating her legs with the oil I was able to free her safely within a matter of five minutes," Ms Cooper said, adding: "It was a very satisfying moment."

The sheep was later reunited with its owner.