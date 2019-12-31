Image copyright Google Image caption Llys Buddug, on Pendalar in Caernarfon is where police were called to on Sunday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing.

Officers were called to Llys Buddug, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, at about 21:40 GMT on Sunday.

North Wales Police said a 35-year-old man who was left in a critical condition was now stable following emergency surgery.

A 33-year-old man was in custody but has been released on conditional police bail. An appeal has been made for witnesses.

Det Sgt Dafydd Hughes said: "We believe there are two key witnesses who could help us - 24-year-old Mark Griffiths who is also known locally as Mark Fango, and 34-year-old Craig Oulton who is known locally as Craig Batman. Both are from the Caernarfon area.

"We would be grateful if they would come forward voluntarily as we believe they may have information which could be crucial to the investigation.

"At this moment in time, we are not seeking anyone else in respect of this attempt murder/wounding offence."