Churches will open their doors to people sleeping rough in Wrexham through the winter.

Seven buildings across the town will provide a hot meal and bed for the night from Monday for 10 weeks.

It is the third year of the Cold Weather Church and Community Night Shelter project in Wrexham which has the highest number of rough sleepers in Wales outside Cardiff.

It is run by Housing Justice Cymru with each venue hosting up to 10 people.

The Diocese of St Asaph and Wrexham council are also involved in the project.

Project co-ordinator Sarah Wheat said: "We know from last year's project what a difference this style of night shelter can make to people's lives.

"Not only do we offer food, warmth and shelter, our volunteers also build friendships with the guests, offering them a listening ear, a friendly chat, regular games of cards and a space to relax.

"This works both ways. Our guests change the lives of volunteers too and the impact can be profound."