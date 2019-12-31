Image copyright Mick Lobb/ Geograph Image caption The reserve runs from near Bridgend to near the steelworks in Port Talbot

Who will run a nature reserve, renowned for its sand dune habitat and rare species, is unclear.

After being responsible for the Kenfig Nature Reserve for decades, Bridgend council's lease ends on Tuesday.

The 1,300-acre (530 ha) area between Porthcawl and Port Talbot is regarded as one of the finest examples of a sand dune habitat in Europe - with up to 200,000 visitors a year.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is currently discussing a long-term lease.

Landowner the Kenfig Corporation Trust said earlier this year it hopes these talks will be successful and will make an announcement when a decision is made.

Bridgend council decided in December 2018 to end its involvement, citing the £200,000 cost of running it.

While this was made up largely of grants, the move would save it £40,000 a year.

Image copyright Mick Lobb/ Geograph Image caption It is unclear who will run the reserve while discussions continue between the trust and NRW

Another issue was its lease prevented it creating a cafe and proper visitor attraction - and it hoped a charity could tap into grants and the support of members.

Council officials finished clearing their items from the reserve centre on 20 December.

NRW's John Hogg said: "We're continuing to discuss the legal, financial and day-to-day operational detail of taking on a long-term lease at the Kenfig National Nature Reserve."

While he said it would work with the trust to protect conservation interests there, it was unclear what would happen immediately after 1 January.

The Kenfig Corporation Trust was approached for comment, with a statement on its website saying the public will be informed when a decision is made.

Image copyright Mark Blackmore Image caption Kenfig is the last stronghold in Britain of the fen orchid

"We are exceedingly worried about the reserve going into next year," local campaigner Heather Protheroe told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Fears are growing that the reserve will just be neglected, rubbish will build up, the centre could become subject to vandalism and wildlife conservation will be minimal.

"With the centre shut, there are now no facilities for the visiting public to use either."

She said she had written to the trust to request a meeting on behalf of the group to discuss how the local community might be able to help volunteer at the reserve, keeping the bins emptied and, in the long term, open the building as an information centre.

Steve Parker who has volunteered at the nature reserve since 2014, also wrote to the trust to offer his help in cleaning the car park areas of litter until a new tenant was secured, something he regularly does now.

He said: "I am fully aware that within a short period of time following the departure of Bridgend council, litter will gather and bins will fill with no known plans to tackle that issue."