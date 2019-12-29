Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was on the A5 at Pentrefoelas

A woman has died following a car crash in north Wales on Saturday evening.

One vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav 4, was involved in the collision on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy, at 21:20 GMT.

No-one else was involved.

North Wales Police's Sgt Anja Macleod appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.