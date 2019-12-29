Woman dies following A5 Conwy car crash
- 29 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died following a car crash in north Wales on Saturday evening.
One vehicle, a silver Toyota Rav 4, was involved in the collision on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy, at 21:20 GMT.
No-one else was involved.
North Wales Police's Sgt Anja Macleod appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.