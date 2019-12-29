Merthyr Tydfil crash: Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving
- 29 December 2019
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed and landed on its roof at a roundabout.
The crash happened on the A4060 at Merthyr Tydfil in the early hours of Sunday.
South Wales Police said the driver was more than twice the drink-drive limit. The legal limit is 35.
On Twitter the force said: "She waited at scene for officers to arrive and was promptly arrested on suspicion of drink-driving."