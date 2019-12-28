Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Francis Avenue in Fairbourne on Christmas Day

A 75-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 74-year-old woman on Christmas Day.

Vivienne Bryan died after North Wales Police received reports that a woman had suffered serious injuries in a property at Fairbourne in Gwynedd.

Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, Ms Bryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local man Thomas Bryan has been charged with murder and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a property on Francis Avenue just after 20:00 GMT on Christmas Day.

The family of Ms Bryan say they are "deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of a loved family member".