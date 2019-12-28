Wales

Runner hit by car on Christmas Day in Pembroke dies

  • 28 December 2019
Mill Pond Bridge Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph
Image caption The runner was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge

A 51-year-old jogger who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Christmas Day has died.

Serviceman Jonathan Townsend sustained serious head injuries when he was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge in Pembroke at about midday.

He was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff but Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Townsend had died on Saturday morning.

"Jonathan spent 35 years courageously fighting for his country all over the world," said a family statement.

The family added he had been a "devoted family man" and said his organs had been donated to six matching donors.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

