Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption The incident happened at Neath station

A woman has been injured after being hit by a train on the south Wales mainline.

British Transport Police said the incident happened at Neath station on Saturday just after 09:00 GMT.

The force said paramedics carried out treatment at the scene before the woman was taken to hospital where she was said to be in a stable condition.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.