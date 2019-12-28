Woman hit by train at Neath Railway Station
28 December 2019
A woman has been injured after being hit by a train on the south Wales mainline.
British Transport Police said the incident happened at Neath station on Saturday just after 09:00 GMT.
The force said paramedics carried out treatment at the scene before the woman was taken to hospital where she was said to be in a stable condition.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.