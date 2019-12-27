Wales

Gwynedd murder probe: Police granted more time to question suspect

  • 27 December 2019
Police officer on a street in Wales
Image caption A major incident room has been set up at Caernarfon police station

Detectives have been granted an extra 36 hours to question a man held on suspicion of murdering a woman on Christmas Day.

Emergency services attended Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd, following reports a 74-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries.

Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 75-year-old man remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney, of North Wales Police, described the woman's death as "truly tragic" and added it was a "very rare type of occurrence in north west Wales".

A major incident room has been set up 50 miles away at Caernarfon police station.

Police family liaison officers are supporting the dead woman's family, the force added.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites