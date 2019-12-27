Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The runner was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge

A jogger was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Christmas Day

The 51-year-old man sustained serious head injuries when he was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge, Pembroke, at about 12:00 GMT.

He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition, Dyfed Powys Police said.

The force is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.