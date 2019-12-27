Wales

Runner seriously injured in Christmas Day crash in Pembroke

  • 27 December 2019
Mill Pond Bridge Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph
Image caption The runner was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge

A jogger was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on Christmas Day

The 51-year-old man sustained serious head injuries when he was struck by a Skoda Fabia on Mill Pond Bridge, Pembroke, at about 12:00 GMT.

He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition, Dyfed Powys Police said.

The force is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites