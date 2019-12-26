Image caption A major incident room has been set up at Caernarfon police station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 74-year-old woman died at a house in Gwynedd on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, just after 20:00 GMT following reports she had suffered serious injuries.

Despite attempts by relatives, police and paramedics to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Wales Police said a 75-year-old man had been arrested and was being held for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "This is a truly tragic and very rare type of occurrence in north west Wales and I wish to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

He added that a major incident room had been set up at Caernarfon police station and that the coroner had been informed.

Family liaison officers are supporting relatives of the victim.