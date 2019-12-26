A 48-year-old man has died in a crash on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on the A465 between Neath Abbey and Tonna junctions near Neath at about 17:00 GMT.

The man died at the scene. No further details have been released by South Wales Police about the incident.

The road was closed for more than six hours and police are appealing for witnesses.