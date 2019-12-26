Man killed in Christmas Day crash near Neath
- 26 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 48-year-old man has died in a crash on Christmas Day.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving two cars and a pedestrian on the A465 between Neath Abbey and Tonna junctions near Neath at about 17:00 GMT.
The man died at the scene. No further details have been released by South Wales Police about the incident.
The road was closed for more than six hours and police are appealing for witnesses.