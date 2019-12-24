Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board Image caption Hospital staff joined family in the celebrations

A terminally ill patient has married her partner in hospital.

Staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor helped organise the wedding on Christmas Eve in a matter of days for Duane and Lynda Bailey.

A bay on the hospital's Ffrancon Ward became a wedding venue for the couple from Penygroes, Gwynedd, who were due to marry earlier this year.

Mr Bailey said: "This was a really special day for us and without the staff this would never have happened."

Image copyright Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board Image caption Ward manager Delyth Kotkowicz helped the bride get ready

As well as decorating the ward, staff even baked a wedding cake for the couple, who have been together for 21 years.

Mr Bailey added: "The staff really went to great lengths to ensure the day was perfect for us.

"They helped Lynda get ready and also ensured we had an area to have the ceremony

"It was lovely that the staff could join our friends and family and watch us get married."