Family friends said the area had "very nice memories" for them

Woodland and meadows at a quiet spot in Carmarthenshire will be used for human burials after plans were approved.

Keith Hall will offer the facility on his family's land near Drefelin after learning the nearest alternative sites were in Swansea and Aberystwyth.

His parents run the farmland predominantly as a wildlife reserve.

Mr Hall said a couple of older family friends expressed an interest in being buried there "because it has very nice memories for them".

He has earmarked two fields which he estimates could become the final resting place for 600 people.

A 20-space car park will be created for visitors to the site.

Carmarthenshire planning officers have imposed road access, visibility and landscaping conditions.

Mr Hall, who works for an eco-wedding company, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the new burial venture could create three or four jobs, depending on uptake.