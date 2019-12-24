Image copyright North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The bakery was badly damaged by a fire in August

A bakery firm hit by a devastating fire has revealed plans to expand one of its bases to recover the business.

The blaze on Wrexham Industrial Estate in August meant the Village Bakery had to increase production at its other three sites to meet customer demand.

Managing director Robin Jones had pledged the bakery would be rebuilt "bigger and better" than before.

Proposals have been unveiled to extend a nearby facility on Ash Road South to restore full capacity and protect jobs.

The site, known as Gluten Freedom, was previously the home of Caparo Wire.

"The proposals will allow Village Bakery to safeguard jobs and create new permanent living wage jobs in the Wrexham area," it says in planning documents submitted to Wrexham council.

The company, created in Coedpoeth in 1964, currently employs 160 people.

When the fire broke out, the production area of the bakery on Coed Aben Road was said to have been completely destroyed, while an adjoining office block was also badly damaged.

Speaking a month later, Mr Jones said work was under way to replace the lost capacity, saying: "We have been overwhelmed by the huge amount of support we have received from customers near and far."

The application will be considered by Wrexham planners at a later date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.