Fencing had been torn down and thrown into the river

Vandals who trashed an Anglesey beauty spot have sparked outrage after causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

About 50m of wooden fencing was torn down at the council-owned Dingle nature reserve in Llangefni.

Much of the boardwalk barrier ended up in the river Cefni, which runs through the 42-acre (17 ha) wooded valley.

Dylan Rees, an Anglesey county councillor, said the Dingle reserve is "highly-prized" and hoped the culprits would be caught.

"It is supposed to be the season of goodwill. Unfortunately, these actions showed nothing but ill-will towards our community," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about the culprits to contact North Wales Police immediately."

Reserve warden Dylan Owen shows the repair work to councillors Dylan Rees and Nicola Roberts

Anglesey countryside officers and volunteers have repaired the damaged section and made it safe.

Warden Dylan Owen said they were "so disappointed" by the vandalism.

"We spent two days, with the support of some of our fantastic volunteers, erecting temporary netting and then fixing the wooden fencing and making the Dingle safe again," he said.

Home to newts

The boardwalk was built as part of improvements to the site in recent years.

The woodland includes sessile oak, ash, wild cherry and sycamore, while the reserve is home to frogs, newts, adders and lizards.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism last Wednesday is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101.