Taylor Harvey missing after birthday night out in Swansea
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An appeal has been made to find a man who went missing on a night out while celebrating his birthday.
Taylor Harvey, who turned 19 on Sunday, from Pyle, Bridgend, was last seen at about 04:00 GMT that morning outside Oxygen on Northampton Lane, Swansea.
He had earlier been with friends at Sin City on Kingsway.
South Wales Police said he was wearing a blue Lacoste t-shirt, blue jeans, black trainers and a hoody which is believed to be blue or black.