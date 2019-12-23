Image copyright Met Office

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could bring disruption across parts of Wales on Christmas Eve.

Forecasters have warned buildings could be damaged by lightning strikes and there may be some power loss.

Gusts of up to 60mph, hail and standing water could cause problems on the roads as well as public transport.

A warning has been issued across south Wales along with parts of Ceredigion and Powys by the Met Office between 05:00 and 13:00 GMT.