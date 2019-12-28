Image copyright Welsh Assembly Image caption Andrew RT Davies is a Conservative Assembly Member for South Wales Central

Former Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies has become a CBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

He led the party in Wales between 2011 and 2018, with the honour recognising his political and public service.

Nicholas Cann, from Chepstow, who has taken part in sponsored cycling and running events since a major stroke in 2013, receives a British Empire Medal.

And Cardiff councillor Jayne Cowan, who has served for 20 years, has been appointed MBE.

A Holocaust survivor and a police officer who was stabbed by a fleeing drug dealer have also been recognised.

South Wales Central AM Mr Davies said being appointed CBE was "a huge surprise" and "very humbling".

"I'm by no means done yet and this award only inspires me to continue standing up for my constituents, promoting the important causes that are closest to me, and ensuring we deliver a better future for people and communities right across Wales," he added.

Image copyright Nicholas Cann Image caption Nicholas Cann cycled 108 miles from Cardiff to Tenby after suffering a stroke

Meanwhile, Mr Cann, 57, who has regained much of his speech and mobility since his stroke, has been left with communication disorder aphasia and dyspraxia.

During his recovery, he wrote a blog and has since set up the Phoenix Project, which offers supports to stroke survivors in Monmouthshire, including helping them return to work or seek new opportunities.

He is a dedicated fundraiser for the project and has raised thousands of pounds cycling 108 miles (174km) from Cardiff to Tenby, and running the Devauden 5K race.

"Cycling from Cardiff to Tenby was one of the hardest things I've ever done - puffing up the hills and constantly wobbling to the right with my dodgy balance - but I'm so glad I did it," he said.

"Keeping busy with the cycling, walking and choir, and being in a position to help others in my situation has really aided my own recovery."

Jayne Cowan, 46, has been serving the Cardiff ward of Rhiwbina as a Conservative councillor since 1999. In both 2012 and 2017, she was re-elected with the largest majority of any councillor in Wales.

Image copyright Jayne Cowan Image caption Jayne Cowan dedicated her award to her constituents and her late father

Her work in the community includes being an ambassador for Autism Puzzles, a Cardiff-based charity that supports hundreds of children and parents living with autism.

She has led several major campaigns throughout Cardiff, most notably campaigning against local school closures.

"This award is a huge recognition for everyone in Rhiwbina but, more than anything, it's in honour of my dad," Ms Cowan said.

"We lost Bob to dementia earlier this year, and everything I've tried to do in charity and community work is following in his footsteps.

"Even on a local level, politics is a much harder, and nastier place than it was when I started 20 years ago, but seeing the passion of people in Rhiwbina is all I need to keep me carrying on."

Other recipients in south east Wales include: