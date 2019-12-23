Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Jessica Jing Ren was a visiting academic at Swansea University from Huanghuai University in China

A woman who was injured after a bus hit a railway bridge has died.

Jessica Jing Ren, 36, was travelling on the bus - which was bound for Swansea University - when it crashed into the bridge on Neath Road on 12 December.

Ms Ren, a mother of one, was a visiting academic at the university's accounting and finance department from Huanghuai University in China.

South Wales Police said a 63-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has been released under investigation.

Ms Ren's family said in a statement: "Jessica was the loving wife of Wenquang Wang, a devoted mother to five-year-old Yushu Wang and the cherished Daughter of Mingqi Ren.

"A much loved and talented academic, Jessica will be deeply missed by her family and her friends both in China and in Swansea and will leave a great void in their lives. "

Eight people were injured in the crash, including Olympic gold medallist and 400m hurdles world record holder Kevin Long, who is studying at the university.

After the crash, Ms Ren was airlifted from Swansea to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, while two others suffered serious injuries.

Image copyright Alastair Hawkes Image caption The scene inside the bus after it crashed into a railway bridge in Neath Road, Swansea

The crash happened at about 09:40 GMT while the bus was travelling from Swansea University's Singleton campus to its Swansea Bay campus.

A First Cymru spokesman said the bus was off its normal route due to a temporary road closure.

Network Rail said the height restriction on the bridge is 3.3m (11ft) but the sign was dislodged in the crash.

Alastair Hawkes, 22, who was on the top deck of the bus, said: "There was a crunch and smashing glass and screaming.

"Everyone was thinking 'what just happened?' as there was a bridge halfway up the bus."

Speaking two days after the crash Mr Young, 53, said he and the woman in front of him hit the windscreen of the bus and he suffered a cut to the top of his head.

"I hit it and I fell straight down onto the floor," he said.

He said he was "extremely lucky to be alive".