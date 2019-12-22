Image caption Revd Phelim O'Hare was struck by the vehicle as the thief reversed it off his driveway

A clergyman was lucky he was not more seriously hurt when he tried to stop a thief from stealing his car, police say.

Reverend Phelim O'Hare suffered minor injuries as he tried to block the reversing car at Penylan, Cardiff.

He confronted the offender after spotting the car's lights being switched on on his driveway, a few hours after getting home from a sermon.

Police are appealing for help to locate the stolen car, a silver SEAT Tarraco.

Mr O'Hare, who is the parish priest at Cardiff's St German and St Saviour churches, declined to be interviewed by BBC Wales.

"He is lucky that he wasn't more seriously hurt when the vehicle reversed into him," said Det Con Steve Jones.

The aggravated burglary happened on Friday at about 22:30 GMT.