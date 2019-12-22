Image caption The car crashed into gates at the park on Sunday morning

A driver is "lucky to be alive" after his car crashed though the entrance gates of a Victorian park.

South Wales Police said he escaped injury in the crash at Roath Park, Cardiff, at about 07:30 GMT on Sunday.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but later released without charge after giving a negative second reading.

Fire crews were called to the scene to make the car safe after it was left lying on its side outside the park.

The park, which is Grade I listed, includes a 30-acre lake and gardens.