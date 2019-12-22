Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Luke Williams died in Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil three days after the assault

A man has died in hospital three days after being assaulted in the street.

Luke Williams was injured on Commerce Place in Aberaman, Rhondda Cynon Taff, at about 21:00 GMT on Monday.

South Wales Police said the 26-year-old died at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on Thursday. A 52-year-old man was previously charged with grievous bodily harm.

In a statement, Mr Williams's family said they were "devastated" by their loss.

Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and were liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service and HM Coroner following Mr Williams's death.