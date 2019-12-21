Image copyright Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team Image caption The boy was carried on stretcher before being flown to hospital

A 15-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after crashing his mountain bike.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said it attended the incident at Dyfi Bike Park near Machynlleth, Powys, just before 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

It said the teenager suffered serious leg injuries after falling from his bike on a down-hill trail.

The boy was stabilised at the scene before being carried to the helicopter using a stretcher.