Image copyright @JennieCaldwell Image caption The couple were surrounded by their close family and friends

The former royal harpist Catrin Finch has married her partner.

In a statement, her record label said she married Natalie surrounded by their close family and friends at a private ceremony in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on 14 December.

In 2000, Finch from Llanon, Ceredigion, became the first person since 1873 to hold the post of royal harpist.

In February, the Cardiff-based musician revealed she was being treated for breast cancer.

Image copyright @JennieCaldwell Image caption The ceremony took place in Tenby, Pembrokeshire

At the time she said it had "fortunately been caught early" and was treatable.

She has two children with her ex-husband, music and television producer Hywel Wigley.