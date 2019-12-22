Image copyright Giles Davies Image caption The black swan spotted on the Milford Haven waterway

A rare sighting of a black swan has been made in Pembrokeshire.

Photographer Giles Davies saw the swan among a group of white ones on the Milford Haven waterway, on Saturday.

"It's unusual, really unusual... the first time I've seen them, I've never seen anything like it before," Mr Davies said.

He studied the swan for some time and it is "in good condition" and "living quite happily" among the other swans.

"As for where it's come from, not a clue. I don't know," he added.

"The swans often group together on the waterway during winter."

Black swans are common in the wetlands of south western and eastern Australia and adjacent coastal islands.

A pair of black swans were sent as a gift to Winston Churchill from the government of the day in Western Australia.

Some black swans are still at Chartwell in Kent, once the home of Churchill and now a National Trust property.

A study of bird populations in 2012 found there were 37 confirmed nesting pairs of black swans in the country.

In Dawlish, Devon, the bird has become a symbol of the town.