Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The VW Golf was destroyed in the crash

Police have issued an appeal to find a driver who fled the scene of a crash two weeks ago which left a man in hospital.

Officers were called to a crash between a Volkswagen Golf, Ford Fiesta and Audi A1 on the B4265 near Fonmon, Vale of Glamorgan, at 16:40 GMT on 6 December.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene before officers arrived.

South Wales Police said the driver of the Golf suffered serious injuries and remains at University Hospital Wales.

It said the driver, a father of one, will remain in hospital over Christmas.

Det Sgt Huw O'Connell, said: "To leave the scene of an accident, especially when someone is seriously injured, is a particularly callous thing to do, and I would urge that individual to hand themselves in to explain their actions.

"The events of that evening must be weighing heavily on their conscience and it is only a matter of time before we catch up with them.

"In particular, I'd like information on the person who was driving the white Ford Fiesta, registration ST11 KUX, at the time of the collision."