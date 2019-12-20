Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samantha Brousas had suffered a common cold before her condition deteriorated

There was a "gross failure" in the care of a women who died from sepsis after a three hour ambulance wait outside A&E, an inquest has found.

Samantha Brousas, 49, from Gresford, Wrexham, died on 23 February 2018, two days after she was forced to wait outside Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Coroner Joanne Lees issued a prevention of future deaths reports to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

But she said the failings did not cause Ms Brousas's death.

She recorded a narrative verdict at the inquest in Ruthin.

'Under siege'

The inquest previously heard Ms Brousas had been suffering from a common cold over the New Year period of 2017, but her condition deteriorated around 19 February 2018.

The next day, she went to see her GP and said how she felt like she was going to die.

On 21 February, she was assessed at home and taken to hospital by ambulance, but was forced to wait outside for three hours after being told there were no hospital beds and that the A&E department was "under siege".

Ms Brousas's daughter, a fourth year medical student at the time, said no staff came out to see her and she was not given antibiotics.

Sepsis, sometimes called septicaemia or blood poisoning, happens when the body's immune system goes into overdrive in response to an infection.

Wrexham Maelor Hospital was "dangerous and unsafe" because it was so busy the day Samantha Brousas came in

Prof Solomon Almond, an expert witness to the inquest, said Ms Brousas was already "desperately sick" by the time she was taken to hospital.

He said she was ""destined to die" and the "point of no return" had been reached prior to her calling an ambulance on the afternoon of 21 February.

The inquest was previously told paramedics should have pre-alerted A&E staff that a severly ill woman was on her way to hospital under the guidelines.

The inquest also heard from Dr Kate Clark, consultant in emergency medicine, who revealed coroners had issued a total of six "regulation 28" reports aimed at preventing future deaths involving ambulances having to queue outside hospitals in north Wales.

Concluding the inquest on Friday, Ms Lees said she had seen some improvements to the Wrexham Maelor A&E department, but issued a regulation 28 report to the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust citing issues regarding prealert policy, whether paramedics can issue antibiotics and "absence of a meaningful escalation policy".