Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption The new electronic passes feature Transport for Wales branding

People in Wales waiting for electronic bus passes that come into force on New Year's Day are being told they can use old passes until the end of February.

In September, Age Cymru and the older people's commissioner voiced concern after the website handling renewals for 730,000 people crashed due to demand.

Transport for Wales said well over half a million people had now applied with thousands of cards sent out every week.

It urged eligible people to apply for the new-style pass as soon as possible.

Residents of Wales who are aged at least 60, or have disabilities, are entitled to free travel on most bus services, and free or discounted travel on some trains.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The change is part of Transport for Wales' plans to modernise travel around the nation

Earlier this year, concessionary pass holders were given until 31 December to apply online for new electronic passes.

After the website crashed, transport chiefs worked with Age Cymru to redesign and relaunch it.

Thousands of paper applications were also sent to councils to place in libraries, community and sport centres, after campaigners pointed out that many elderly applicants did not have a computer.

Transport for Wales chief executive James Price said: "There's been a significant operation behind the scenes to process all the applications as quickly as possible.

"However, there may be people who haven't applied yet or customers who are still waiting for their new cards to arrive.

"As a result, we are implementing a grace period in the new year and have worked with bus operators to agree a period of two months.

"During this time bus drivers should accept both old and new-style cards for travel."

Anyone yet to apply for a card is now being urged to do so by 31 January to ensure they receive it by the end of February.