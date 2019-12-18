Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Clockwise from top left: Shoes, a ring, a necklace and iPhones taken in the burglary

Christmas presents with a value of more than £4,000 have been stolen from a house in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said burglars ransacked the house on Cyncoed Road in Cyncoed on 10 December after smashing the rear patio doors to gain entry.

More than 20 items including jewellery, iPhones, gift vouchers and champagne-gift sets were stolen and food was used to make a mess in the kitchen.

Many of the gifts were already wrapped for Christmas, the force added.

'Traumatic experience'

It said the suspects may have used a set of grey and white pillowcases - missing from the house - to carry the stolen items.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Det Con Kirsty Matthews said: "Being a victim of burglary is always a traumatic experience, but given the time of year, the mess made and Christmas presents being stolen - this is particularly horrible.

"With Christmas Day just around the corner those responsible might be trying to sell the stolen items to make money or even give them as Christmas presents to friends and family."