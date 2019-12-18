Jordan Davies fatal stabbing: Man charged with Barry murder
- 18 December 2019
A man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old was fatally stabbed in a town centre.
Jordan Davies died on Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after the incident at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.
A 24-year-old man will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea from South Wales Police said: "I would like to again express our thanks to those who tried to help in an extremely distressing situation."