Image caption Police were called to Holton Road, Barry on Monday afternoon

A man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old was fatally stabbed in a town centre.

Jordan Davies died on Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after the incident at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.

A 24-year-old man will appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court later.

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea from South Wales Police said: "I would like to again express our thanks to those who tried to help in an extremely distressing situation."