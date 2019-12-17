Image copyright Google Image caption The museum is a recreation of David Lloyd George's boyhood home

A museum dedicated to the only Welsh prime minister has had its future secured for another year.

The Lloyd George Museum in Llanystumdwy had its £27,000 a year funding cut by Gwynedd council in April 2017.

The UK government stepped in with a grant to keep it running for three years and now that money is due to run out.

But the council has granted a "one-off" lifeline to keep it open as trustees try and secure a longer term solution.

The museum opened in 1947, two years after David Lloyd George died.

His second wife, Frances, left some land in the village to build a permanent memorial to her husband.

It is a recreation of the former prime minister's boyhood home, and boasts a vast collection including the first pension issued and a draft copy of the Great War peace treaty.

The authority's chief finance officer, Dafydd L Edwards, said: "In the circumstances, I believe that the decision being sought is reasonable but if the money is released, I expect that conditions will be imposed, because a new scheme needs to be put in place to meet the financial gap in subsequent years."