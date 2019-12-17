Image caption Robert Kirwan resigned after 24 years as a police officer

A former senior North Wales Police officer who gained about £20,000 by misleading creditors has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Robert Kirman, 49, of St Mellion Crescent in Wrexham, had "significant" debt after an expensive divorce and excessive spending, a court heard.

At Mold Crown Court, Kirman admitted five counts of false representation to creditors between 2012 and 2017.

He was given an eight-month suspended term and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Kirman, who was a superintendent, resigned from the force after 24 years after assaulting a taxi driver in 2017 in a row over the route he was being driven home.

The court heard his latest offences came to light when his solicitors contacted the organisation administering his individual voluntary arrangement to ask for a payment break.

He owed more than £53,000. Checks were then made and it was discovered he had a training company.

'Devious activity'

Prosecutor Owen Edwards said Kirman had inflated fuel and child care costs, had undeclared income and tried to hide that he was living with a new partner with her own income.

The court heard he had "Tipp-Exed" out her name on a council tax document.

However, creditors had chosen to write-off the debt and not seek compensation, Mr Edwards added.

Judge Niclas Parry said: "You don't need me to tell you what you admitted was nothing less than premeditated, deliberate fraud. It was repeated over many years.

"There was some devious activity to facilitate the fraud. At the time you held an extremely responsible position.

"The gain from the dishonesty has been in the region of £20,000."

He added: "You fell into temptation during what was a turbulent period of your life."