Image caption Bangor High Street is partially closed

One of the main shopping streets in Bangor town centre has been closed because of a fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the Japanese restaurant Noodle One on High Street in the early hours.

Three fire crews are tackling the fire, although no-one is reported to have been hurt.

North Wales Police said it is not known how long the road will remain closed between the town's cathedral and Varsity bar.