Restaurant fire closes Bangor's main shopping street

  • 17 December 2019
Fire in Bangor
Image caption Bangor High Street is partially closed

One of the main shopping streets in Bangor town centre has been closed because of a fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the Japanese restaurant Noodle One on High Street in the early hours.

Three fire crews are tackling the fire, although no-one is reported to have been hurt.

North Wales Police said it is not known how long the road will remain closed between the town's cathedral and Varsity bar.
Image caption The fire is in a Japanese restaurant

