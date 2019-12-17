Restaurant fire closes Bangor's main shopping street
- 17 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the main shopping streets in Bangor town centre has been closed because of a fire.
Firefighters were called to a blaze in the Japanese restaurant Noodle One on High Street in the early hours.
Three fire crews are tackling the fire, although no-one is reported to have been hurt.
North Wales Police said it is not known how long the road will remain closed between the town's cathedral and Varsity bar.
Skip Facebook post by North Wales Police
#Bangor High street is closed between the Cathedral and The Varsity Pub as North Wales Fire Service are currently...Posted by North Wales Police on Monday, 16 December 2019
End of Facebook post by North Wales Police