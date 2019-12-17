Wales

Barry murder investigation: Man arrested after 23-year-old dies

  • 17 December 2019
Police cars parked near cordoned off area
Image caption A section of Holton Road was cordoned off after the man died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a town centre.

A 23-year-old man died on Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, after he was assaulted at about 16:00 GMT on Monday.

Detectives have arrested a 24-year-old local man who is being held in custody.

South Wales Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death but are appealing for information.

A section of Holton Road remains cordoned off while investigations continue.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites