Image copyright Rhys Jones Image caption Ceredigion council said it was "not aware of any injuries"

A lorry has been left with one wheel hanging over the top of an underpass after crashing into barriers.

Ceredigion council tweeted that Penybont Hill in Aberystwyth had been closed as a result.

The crash happened next to Llwyn yr Eos Primary School in Penparcau and the underpass is used by schoolchildren.

The council said it was "not aware of any injuries" and the road would be closed for recovery and repair works. Firefighters can be seen at the scene.

A spokesman for Ceredigion County Council said traffic would be diverted onto the A487 through Trefechan and Park Avenue.

Image caption The crash happened close to primary school