Woman, 85, hit by car in care home car park dies
- 16 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 85-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in the car park of a residential home.
Emergency services were called to Morgana Court on Porthcawl Road, South Cornelly, Bridgend at about 14:35 GMT on Monday.
South Wales Police said the woman died at the scene after being struck by a silver Renault Captur.
Her family are being supported by specialist officers and the coroner has been informed.