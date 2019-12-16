Woman, 85, hit by car in care home car park dies

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died at the scene after being struck outside Morgana Court in Bridgend

An 85-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in the car park of a residential home.

Emergency services were called to Morgana Court on Porthcawl Road, South Cornelly, Bridgend at about 14:35 GMT on Monday.

South Wales Police said the woman died at the scene after being struck by a silver Renault Captur.

Her family are being supported by specialist officers and the coroner has been informed.