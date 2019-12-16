Image caption Police were called to Holton Road, Barry on Monday afternoon

A murder inquiry has begun after the death of man in a town centre.

Emergency services were called to Holton Road in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, at about 16:00 GMT on Monday after reports of a serious assault.

South Wales Police confirmed a 23-year-old man died at the scene and said a murder investigation was under way.

A section of Holton Road remains cordoned off and police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force with any information.

The force said the man's next of kin has been informed and were being supported by officers.

In a statement, police added: "A number of inquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest those responsible."